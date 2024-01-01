Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT NO ACCIDENTS!!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,188 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GT NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

65,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEGXLR184593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,188 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA


Discover the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance with this 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed for families and those needing ample cargo space, this minivan offers versatile seating and storage options to accommodate all your needs.


Under the hood, the Grand Caravan GT features a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, providing 283 horsepower for smooth and confident driving. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures a seamless and efficient ride, making every journey enjoyable.


Inside, the Grand Caravan GT is equipped with leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and tri-zone automatic climate control, ensuring comfort for all passengers. The second and third rows feature the innovative Stow 'n Go seating system, allowing you to easily fold the seats into the floor for maximum cargo space.


Technology and entertainment are at your fingertips with the Uconnect system, featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. The available navigation system and premium audio system enhance your driving experience, keeping you and your passengers entertained and on the right track.


Safety is paramount in the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, equipped with advanced features such as multiple airbags, stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The included ParkView rear backup camera aids in safe and easy parking.


This well-maintained Grand Caravan GT is ready to provide years of reliable service. With its spacious interior, advanced features, and strong performance, its an excellent choice for families or anyone in need of a versatile vehicle.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

