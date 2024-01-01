Menu
BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, DVD PLAYER

Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and utility with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed for families on the go, this versatile minivan offers an array of features to make every journey enjoyable and stress-free.

Key Features

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V VVT engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 283 horsepower and up to 25 MPG on the highway. Inside, youll find comfortable leather-trimmed seats with red accent stitching, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation and Uconnect® Voice Command, a 9-speaker audio system with subwoofer, and three-zone automatic temperature control.

Innovative storage solutions include Stow n Go® seating that allows for fold-flat second- and third-row seats for maximum cargo space, overhead bins for easy-access storage, and 13 strategically placed cup holders. Advanced safety features include a ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist sensors, an advanced airbag system, and Blind Spot Monitoring.

The exterior design of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT features sleek lines, an aggressive front fascia, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic headlamps and fog lamps.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,919 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, POWER SEATS

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, POWER SEATS

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG4LR214039

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,919 KM

BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, DVD PLAYER


Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and utility with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. Designed for families on the go, this versatile minivan offers an array of features to make every journey enjoyable and stress-free.


Key Features


The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V VVT engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 283 horsepower and up to 25 MPG on the highway. Inside, you'll find comfortable leather-trimmed seats with red accent stitching, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation and Uconnect® Voice Command, a 9-speaker audio system with subwoofer, and three-zone automatic temperature control.


Innovative storage solutions include Stow 'n Go® seating that allows for fold-flat second- and third-row seats for maximum cargo space, overhead bins for easy-access storage, and 13 strategically placed cup holders. Advanced safety features include a ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist sensors, an advanced airbag system, and Blind Spot Monitoring.


The exterior design of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT features sleek lines, an aggressive front fascia, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic headlamps and fog lamps.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

