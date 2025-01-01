Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay! Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,578 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our F-150s trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather heated seats, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG1LFB02665. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2020 Ford F-150

33,578 KM

Details Description Features

$85,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $316.44

Watch This Vehicle
12565199

2020 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $316.44

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,578KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG1LFB02665

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FVE2665
  • Mileage 33,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,578 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather heated seats, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG1LFB02665.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start 101,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor - Low Mileage for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor - Low Mileage 66,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 31,518 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2020 Ford F-150