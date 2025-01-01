$85,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $316.44
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE2665
- Mileage 33,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,578 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather heated seats, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG1LFB02665.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
