2020 Ford F-150

17,907 KM

Details Description

$61,488

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Lariat 2.7L V6 Eco-Boost, One Owner, Clean Histor

Location

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$61,488

+ taxes & licensing

17,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139451
  • Stock #: BA2463
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6LKE52463

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA2463
  • Mileage 17,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Lightly Used One Owner 2020 Ford F150 Lariat FX4 Off-Road SuperCrew! Clean History - No Accidents Engine: 2.7L V6 Eco-Boost - Class Leading Fuel Efficiency! Options/Features Include: - 5.5 ft Box - FX4 Off-Road Package - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Apple CarPlay & Android Auto - Lane Keep Assist - Collision Avoidance System - Park Assist - Blind Spot Monitor - Heated Seats - Cooled Seats - Ford Co-Pilot 360 - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Sitting Pretty on 20-inch Matte Black Aluminum Rims! Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,907 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

