$64,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT 6.7L Diesel, Auto, 6-Cab
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, SYNC, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, 4G LTE
F-350 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Long Box (8-Foot)
6.7L 8-Cylinder Powerstroke Turbo Diesel Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
6-Passenger Crew Cab
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
2 Keys
+ much, more!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 53,963 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. New for 2020, it also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6LED73318.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
