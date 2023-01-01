Menu
LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST

Introducing the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium where cutting-edge technology meets eco-friendly efficiency. Elevate your driving experience with this sleek and stylish hybrid sedan that seamlessly blends performance and sustainability.

Key Features:

Efficient Hybrid Powertrain: The Fusion Hybrid Titanium boasts an advanced hybrid powertrain, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. Experience the perfect synergy of electric and gasoline power, allowing you to go farther with fewer stops at the pump.

Luxurious Design: Turn heads on the road with the Fusion Hybrid Titaniums striking design. From its bold grille to the elegant lines, this sedan exudes sophistication. Step into a refined interior that combines comfort with modern aesthetics, ensuring every drive is a pleasurable experience.

Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium features a user-friendly infotainment system, complete with a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and voice-activated controls. Keep your focus on the road while enjoying seamless connectivity.

Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is a top priority. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium comes equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including pre-collision assist, lane-keeping system, and adaptive cruise control. Drive with confidence knowing that your vehicle is designed to help you avoid potential hazards.

Eco-Friendly Driving: Reducing your carbon footprint has never been more stylish. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium lets you make a positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. Enjoy guilt-free driving with lower emissions and a commitment to sustainability.

Spacious Interior: Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, the Fusion Hybrid Titanium offers a spacious and comfortable interior. Ample legroom and high-quality materials make every journey a pleasure.

The 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is not just a car; its a statement of style, efficiency, and technological innovation. Embrace a new era of driving with a hybrid sedan that exceeds expectations. Discover the perfect fusion of performance and sustainability drive the future today.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2020 Ford Fusion

89,946 KM

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0RU1LR141245

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,946 KM

LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST


Introducing the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium where cutting-edge technology meets eco-friendly efficiency. Elevate your driving experience with this sleek and stylish hybrid sedan that seamlessly blends performance and sustainability.


Key Features:


Efficient Hybrid Powertrain: The Fusion Hybrid Titanium boasts an advanced hybrid powertrain, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. Experience the perfect synergy of electric and gasoline power, allowing you to go farther with fewer stops at the pump.


Luxurious Design: Turn heads on the road with the Fusion Hybrid Titanium's striking design. From its bold grille to the elegant lines, this sedan exudes sophistication. Step into a refined interior that combines comfort with modern aesthetics, ensuring every drive is a pleasurable experience.


Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium features a user-friendly infotainment system, complete with a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and voice-activated controls. Keep your focus on the road while enjoying seamless connectivity.


Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is a top priority. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium comes equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including pre-collision assist, lane-keeping system, and adaptive cruise control. Drive with confidence knowing that your vehicle is designed to help you avoid potential hazards.


Eco-Friendly Driving: Reducing your carbon footprint has never been more stylish. The Fusion Hybrid Titanium lets you make a positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. Enjoy guilt-free driving with lower emissions and a commitment to sustainability.


Spacious Interior: Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, the Fusion Hybrid Titanium offers a spacious and comfortable interior. Ample legroom and high-quality materials make every journey a pleasure.


The 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is not just a car; it's a statement of style, efficiency, and technological innovation. Embrace a new era of driving with a hybrid sedan that exceeds expectations. Discover the perfect fusion of performance and sustainability drive the future today.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

CVT

