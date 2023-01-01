2020 Ford Mustang

$48,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9638164

9638164 Stock #: 23UTNA60620

23UTNA60620 VIN: 1FATP8FF5L5160620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitc

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA60620

Mileage 19,006 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SHADOW BLACK V8 5.0L 435 HP (99f) - Gas (W/400A 401A) California Special Package 10 Speed Automatic (44u) - Automatic 400a Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.