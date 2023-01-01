$48,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2020 Ford Mustang
2020 Ford Mustang
Convertible GT Premium
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
19,006KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9638164
- Stock #: 23UTNA60620
- VIN: 1FATP8FF5L5160620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitc
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA60620
- Mileage 19,006 KM
Vehicle Features
SHADOW BLACK
V8 5.0L 435 HP (99f) - Gas (W/400A 401A)
California Special Package
10 Speed Automatic (44u) - Automatic
400a
Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top