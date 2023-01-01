Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

19,006 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

  1. 9638164
  2. 9638164
  3. 9638164
  4. 9638164
Contact Seller

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638164
  • Stock #: 23UTNA60620
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF5L5160620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitc
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA60620
  • Mileage 19,006 KM

Vehicle Features

SHADOW BLACK
V8 5.0L 435 HP (99f) - Gas (W/400A 401A)
California Special Package
10 Speed Automatic (44u) - Automatic
400a
Leather-Trimmed w/ Miko Suede - Ebony w/ Red Stitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2014 Kia Rio5 EX at
 156,171 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 124,650 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang Co...
 19,006 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory