$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport CVT - Moonroof
2020 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport CVT - Moonroof
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
Used
59,622KM
VIN 1HGCV1F33LA804556
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2223A
- Mileage 59,622 KM
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Arrive in style and make bold moves in this sophisticated 2020 Honda Accord sedan. This 2020 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The award winning 2020 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2020 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 59,622 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport CVT. This CVT Sport trim has paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition. You also get HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats with leather trim, a leather steering wheel, a moonroof, and remote keyless entry and starting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Windows
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Honda Accord