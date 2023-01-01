$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
31,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055418
- Stock #: 23UTNA05720
- VIN: 2HGFC1F90LH105720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA05720
- Mileage 31,703 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1