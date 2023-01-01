Menu
2020 Honda Civic

31,703 KM

$31,990

$31,990

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Sedan Touring CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

31,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055418
  • Stock #: 23UTNA05720
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F90LH105720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA05720
  • Mileage 31,703 KM

