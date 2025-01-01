Menu
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is excited to present this local 2020 Honda Civic EX! This stunning sedan combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-packed vehicle. This Civic EX comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including: Navigation through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for easy access to navigation and apps. Back-Up Camera with Multi-Angle Park Assist: Enjoy added safety and confidence while reversing with multiple viewing angles. Sunroof: Let in natural light and fresh air to enhance your driving experience. Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable, especially during colder months. Remote Start: Conveniently start your vehicle from a distance, perfect for warming up on chilly mornings. Lane Keep Assist: Helps maintain your lane, providing peace of mind on longer drives. Collision Mitigation: Advanced safety technology designed to help prevent accidents by detecting potential collisions and applying the brakes if necessary. Proximity Key: Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience. Alloy Wheels: Stylish and lightweight wheels that enhance both performance and aesthetics. + much, much, more!

91,595 KM

$24,347

+ taxes & licensing
Sedan EX Local Car, Sunroof, CarPlay Nav, Clean Title

12619707

Sedan EX Local Car, Sunroof, CarPlay Nav, Clean Title

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$24,347

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,595KM
VIN 2HGFC2F75LH008890

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FVE8890
  • Mileage 91,595 KM

Vehicle Description

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

