2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX Local Car, Sunroof, CarPlay Nav, Clean Title
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$24,347
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE8890
- Mileage 91,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is excited to present this local 2020 Honda Civic EX! This stunning sedan combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.
This Civic EX comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:
Navigation through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for easy access to navigation and apps.
Back-Up Camera with Multi-Angle Park Assist: Enjoy added safety and confidence while reversing with multiple viewing angles.
Sunroof: Let in natural light and fresh air to enhance your driving experience.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable, especially during colder months.
Remote Start: Conveniently start your vehicle from a distance, perfect for warming up on chilly mornings.
Lane Keep Assist: Helps maintain your lane, providing peace of mind on longer drives.
Collision Mitigation: Advanced safety technology designed to help prevent accidents by detecting potential collisions and applying the brakes if necessary.
Proximity Key: Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience.
Alloy Wheels: Stylish and lightweight wheels that enhance both performance and aesthetics.
+ much, much, more!
Don’t miss your chance to own this fantastic 2020 Honda Civic EX! Contact our Sales and Finance team or apply for pre-approval today, and let’s get you behind the wheel of this outstanding sedan!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
