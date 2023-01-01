2020 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 1 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463723

9463723 Stock #: B6660B

B6660B VIN: 2HGFC2F8XLH005783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,198 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.