$35,995+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD One Owner, Clean, CarPlay Nav
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$35,995
- Listing ID: 10258218
- Stock #: B9312
- VIN: 2HKRW2H21LH209312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $36995 - is just $35995!
One Owner
Clean History - No Accidents
Local
Low Mileage
1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Power Accessories
Bluetooth
Upgraded Wheels
+ much, much, more!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This stylish 2020 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 35,149 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
