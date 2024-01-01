$23,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL BC VEHICLE | HONDA DEALERSHIP SERVICED!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # SS434460A
- Mileage 175,319 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda CR-V is a compact crossover SUV that offers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. With its sleek, modern design, the CR-V features a spacious cabin that can comfortably accommodate five passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or individuals seeking versatility. Its interior boasts high-quality materials, user-friendly technology, and ample cargo space, especially with the rear seats folded down. The 2020 model comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration, ensuring connectivity on the go. Additionally, Honda offers advanced safety features like the Honda Sensing suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking.
Under the hood, the 2020 CR-V offers two engine options: a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 184 horsepower in the base trim and a more efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine generating 190 horsepower in higher trims. Both engines are paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and come with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The CR-V delivers a smooth, comfortable ride and solid handling, with commendable fuel efficiency, especially the turbocharged engine, which provides excellent miles per gallon. With its refined design, reliable performance, and advanced technology, the 2020 Honda CR-V continues to be a popular choice among compact SUVs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
