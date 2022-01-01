On the slopes or in the city, the 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to roll with you. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2020 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2020 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2020 Honda CR-V.This SUV has 42,805 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport AWD. This CR-V Sport has amazing features like a power drivers seat, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. The infotainment system includes 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. You even get a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Display, Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
5.64 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Leatherette/Fabric Seating Surfaces
Wheels: 19" Shark Gray Aluminum-Alloy
