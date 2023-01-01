2020 Honda HR-V

$35,997 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 4 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842105

9842105 Stock #: AB1687

AB1687 VIN: 3CZRU6H98LM105205

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1687

Mileage 17,417 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Premium audio system Active Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.