2020 Honda HR-V
Touring AWD CVT - Leather Seats - $149.34 /Wk
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
17,417KM
Used
- Stock #: AB1687
- VIN: 3CZRU6H98LM105205
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,417 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
This 2020 Honda HR-V is a perfect compact SUV with plenty of room, and a high dose of interior practicality. This 2020 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2020 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2020 HR-V.This low mileage wagon has just 17,417 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our HR-V's trim level is Touring AWD CVT. This top shelf HR-V Touring is ready for the long haul with leather seats, navigation, SiriusXM and HD Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. This SUV also has a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $149.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Premium audio system
Active Driver Assistance
