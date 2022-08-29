2020 Hyundai Accent

$29,095 + taxes & licensing 1 , 4 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9047980

Stock #: AH9407

AH9407 VIN: 3KPC25A62LE108073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pomegranate Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9407

Mileage 1,427 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Seating Heated Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 4 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm 15" Alloy Wheels Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission AM/FM radio: SiriusXM TOUCHSCREEN Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System

