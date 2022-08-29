$29,095+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,095
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2020 Hyundai Accent
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred IVT - Heated Seats - $177 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$29,095
+ taxes & licensing
1,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9047980
- Stock #: AH9407
- VIN: 3KPC25A62LE108073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pomegranate Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9407
- Mileage 1,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29968 - Our Price is just $29095!
This Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This low mileage hatchback has just 1,427 kms. It's pomegranate red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accent's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Preferred Accent brings everything you expect in a modern sedan. It comes with the standard features like 7-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, and a rearview camera. Features added to this Preferred trim include aluminum wheels, chrome grille, heated power side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Chrome Grille.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $176.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36654 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Panic Alarm
15" Alloy Wheels
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1