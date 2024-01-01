Menu
HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START <p> Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred FWD. With sleek lines and a bold design, this sedan is sure to turn heads wherever you go. <P> This Elantra comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that offers impressive fuel economy and a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. It features an elegant blue exterior paired with comfortable and stylish cloth seats inside. <p> Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Bluetooth hands-free phone system ensures you can take calls safely while driving, and the rearview camera makes parking a breeze. <p> Safety is a top priority with lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot collision warning. For your comfort, the Elantra includes heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power drivers seat with lumbar support. <p> Why choose the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred FWD? This Elantra offers a balanced mix of performance and efficiency, making it ideal for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its advanced safety features and user-friendly technology, you can drive with confidence and stay connected on the go. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

53,672 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred ONE OWNER!!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred ONE OWNER!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9LU947760

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RK151829A
  • Mileage 53,672 KM

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START


Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred FWD. With sleek lines and a bold design, this sedan is sure to turn heads wherever you go.


This Elantra comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that offers impressive fuel economy and a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. It features an elegant blue exterior paired with comfortable and stylish cloth seats inside.


Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Bluetooth hands-free phone system ensures you can take calls safely while driving, and the rearview camera makes parking a breeze.


Safety is a top priority with lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot collision warning. For your comfort, the Elantra includes heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power driver's seat with lumbar support.


Why choose the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred FWD? This Elantra offers a balanced mix of performance and efficiency, making it ideal for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its advanced safety features and user-friendly technology, you can drive with confidence and stay connected on the go.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Hyundai Elantra