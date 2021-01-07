Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537715
  • Stock #: AH9196A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA8LU456705

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9196A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!

A different breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2020 Hyundai KONA! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
3.648 Axle Ratio
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 84,957 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot No...
 135,620 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 127,911 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory