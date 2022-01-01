2020 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 8 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8102050

8102050 Stock #: AH9280

AH9280 VIN: KM8K6CAA2LU467462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,849 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.648 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Collision Mitigation Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.