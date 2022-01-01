Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

18,849 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8102050
  • Stock #: AH9280
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA2LU467462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist!

The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 18,849 kms. It's chalk white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.648 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Collision Mitigation
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

