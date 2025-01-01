$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | SAFETY PKG | AWD
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,639 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | SAFETY PKG | AWD
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. With its dynamic all-wheel-drive system, it offers superior handling and stability in various driving conditions, from urban streets to rugged terrain. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a spacious, well-appointed interior, providing a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Santa Fe ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey.
Equipped with the Hyundai Safety Package, the 2020 Santa Fe Essential AWD prioritizes your peace of mind on every drive. This comprehensive safety suite includes advanced features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning, all designed to keep you safer on the road. With these technologies working together, you can feel confident knowing your vehicle has your back, no matter where the road takes you.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
