<p> CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | SAFETY PKG | AWD <p> <p> <p>The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. With its dynamic all-wheel-drive system, it offers superior handling and stability in various driving conditions, from urban streets to rugged terrain. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a spacious, well-appointed interior, providing a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Santa Fe ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey. </p> <p> <p> Equipped with the Hyundai Safety Package, the 2020 Santa Fe Essential AWD prioritizes your peace of mind on every drive. This comprehensive safety suite includes advanced features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning, all designed to keep you safer on the road. With these technologies working together, you can feel confident knowing your vehicle has your back, no matter where the road takes you. </p> <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. </p> <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</p>

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

81,639 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12151818

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS2CAD6LH236968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

Roof Rails

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

