2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury 2.0 RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS | AWD
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury 2.0 RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS | AWD
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,500 KM
Vehicle Description
RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS | AWD
Experience unparalleled comfort and sophistication with the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury. This meticulously crafted SUV boasts a refined design, offering sleek lines and a bold presence on the road. Inside, indulge in a spacious and upscale cabin with premium materials, featuring a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and advanced technology. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Santa Fe Luxury delivers a smooth, quiet ride with its advanced suspension system, providing an exceptional driving experience.
Equipped with cutting-edge features, the 2020 Santa Fe Luxury ensures convenience and safety at every turn. Stay connected with an intuitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, while advanced driver assistance systems like Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist offer peace of mind on every journey. With its striking good looks, advanced tech, and smooth performance, the Santa Fe Luxury sets a new standard for premium SUVs. Discover the perfect blend of elegance and versatilityyour next adventure starts here.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
