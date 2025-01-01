Menu
<p> RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS | AWD <p> <p> <p> Experience unparalleled comfort and sophistication with the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury. This meticulously crafted SUV boasts a refined design, offering sleek lines and a bold presence on the road. Inside, indulge in a spacious and upscale cabin with premium materials, featuring a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and advanced technology. Whether youre commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Santa Fe Luxury delivers a smooth, quiet ride with its advanced suspension system, providing an exceptional driving experience. </p> <p> <p> Equipped with cutting-edge features, the 2020 Santa Fe Luxury ensures convenience and safety at every turn. Stay connected with an intuitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, while advanced driver assistance systems like Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist offer peace of mind on every journey. With its striking good looks, advanced tech, and smooth performance, the Santa Fe Luxury sets a new standard for premium SUVs. Discover the perfect blend of elegance and versatilityyour next adventure starts here. </p> <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. </p> <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</p>

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

97,500 KM

12151827

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA0LH257494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

RATES AS LOW AS 4.49% | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS | AWD





Experience unparalleled comfort and sophistication with the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury. This meticulously crafted SUV boasts a refined design, offering sleek lines and a bold presence on the road. Inside, indulge in a spacious and upscale cabin with premium materials, featuring a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and advanced technology. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Santa Fe Luxury delivers a smooth, quiet ride with its advanced suspension system, providing an exceptional driving experience.





Equipped with cutting-edge features, the 2020 Santa Fe Luxury ensures convenience and safety at every turn. Stay connected with an intuitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, while advanced driver assistance systems like Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist offer peace of mind on every journey. With its striking good looks, advanced tech, and smooth performance, the Santa Fe Luxury sets a new standard for premium SUVs. Discover the perfect blend of elegance and versatilityyour next adventure starts here.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.





*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

