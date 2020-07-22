2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Lane Keep Assist BlueLink Axle Ratio 4.081 Active Blind Spot Assist AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Forward Collision Assist Emergency communication system: BlueLink Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3

