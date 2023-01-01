$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package
23,375KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612157
- Stock #: AG1150
- VIN: 5NMS2CADXLH209157
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Modern technology and comforts make this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe a real contender in the crowded SUV segment. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 23,375 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package. This Santa Fe comes equipped with the SmartSense Package that adds a host of safety and driver assistance features like forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, and automatic high beams. Standard features include a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Assist
