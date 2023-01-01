2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 3 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9612157

9612157 Stock #: AG1150

AG1150 VIN: 5NMS2CADXLH209157

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AG1150

Mileage 23,375 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.