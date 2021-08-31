Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

20,240 KM

$30,100

+ tax & licensing
$30,100

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package - $183 B/W

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package - $183 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$30,100

+ taxes & licensing

20,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8031274
  • Stock #: AH9148
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43LU210082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $31003 - Our Price is just $30100!

Full of amazing features, this 2020 Tucson is more than a capable and reliable family SUV, it represents the new wave of modern SUVs. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today in Abbotsford.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 20,240 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $37920 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.648 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Exterior parking camera rear
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

