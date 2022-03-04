$42,999+ tax & licensing
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $261 B/W
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
8,490KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8528141
- Stock #: NT061209A
- VIN: KM8J3CAL5LU118334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44289 - Our Price is just $42999!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This low mileage SUV has just 8,490 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $54170 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.195 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1