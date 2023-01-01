Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

11,706 KM

Details

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Preferred Trend

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Preferred Trend

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 9953153
  2. 9953153
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,706KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9953153
  • Stock #: 23UETA65890
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL6LU165890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UETA65890
  • Mileage 11,706 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 11,706 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna H...
 37,572 KM
$65,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 47,428 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory