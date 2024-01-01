Menu
APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE

2020 Hyundai Veloster Preferred FWD - Drive with Attitude

Unleash your driving passion with the 2020 Hyundai Veloster Preferred FWD. This sporty hatchback delivers thrilling performance, eye-catching design, and cutting-edge technology, making every journey a memorable experience.

Key Features:

Dynamic Performance: Enjoy a spirited drive with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, producing 147 horsepower and exceptional handling.

Sporty Design: Stand out with the unique three-door design, aggressive front grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Comfortable Interior: Experience premium comfort with cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 6-way adjustable drivers seat.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8-speaker Infinity® premium audio system.

Safety Assured: Drive with confidence thanks to Hyundai SmartSense, featuring Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.

Why Choose the 2020 Hyundai Veloster Preferred FWD?

The Veloster Preferred FWD is designed for those who crave excitement and style. Its compact size and responsive handling make it perfect for urban driving, while its bold looks and advanced features ensure you make a statement wherever you go.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2020 Hyundai Veloster

22,488 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Veloster

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!!

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTG6AF9LU023820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 22,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Hyundai Veloster