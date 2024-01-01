Menu
This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. 

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 125,385 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Cherokees trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk has some off-road attitude with unique exterior accents, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and also comes with front fog lights. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels and an upgraded Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Selec-Terrain with Rock mode and driveline traction control, ParkView back-up camera, gloss black roof rails and remote keyless entry. You will also get a 12 way power driver seat and a 60-40 split bench rear seat, making this mighty SUV the ultimate weekend warrior! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect 4, Selec-terrain. 
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1LD558918 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1LD558918</a>.

2020 Jeep Cherokee

125,385 KM

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Used
125,385KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1LD558918

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB2231A
  • Mileage 125,385 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 125,385 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk has some off-road attitude with unique exterior accents, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and also comes with front fog lights. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels and an upgraded Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Selec-Terrain with Rock mode and driveline traction control, ParkView back-up camera, gloss black roof rails and remote keyless entry. You will also get a 12 way power driver seat and a 60-40 split bench rear seat, making this mighty SUV the ultimate weekend warrior! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect 4, Selec-terrain.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX1LD558918.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Selec-Terrain
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

