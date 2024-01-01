$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland - Aluminum Wheels
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,112KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG4LL190496
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R159409A
- Mileage 76,112 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Ever wished your truck had a big open cabin like a Jeep? Ever wished your Jeep could hold more than a few people and a backpack? Now it can thanks to this awesome Jeep Gladiator! This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This 4X4 pickup has 76,112 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Overland. This Gladiator Overland brings this all-new off-road truck to a new level with removable roof panels, Overland specific seats, body colored fender flares, metal look front bumper, side steps, all terrain tires, chrome grille accents, and metallic interior trim. Modern infotainment comes from the Uconnect 4 system with a 7 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, and multiple inputs. The first Jeep truck in a long time, this all new Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment along with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, 115V outlet, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and locking interior compartments. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Overland Specific Seats, Metallic Trim, Side Steps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTFG4LL190496.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Interior
Metallic trim
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Removable Cabin Panels
Overland Specific Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2020 Jeep Gladiator