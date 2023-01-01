$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
36,136KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10111449
- Stock #: AG1181
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG6LW232765
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 36,136 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport S. Stepping up to this Wrangler Sport S will get a lot of modern features in your Jeep. 3.5 inch instrument display, rear view camera, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated power side mirrors, Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, and 8 speakers make this Wrangler worthy of daily driving, while skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Trail Rated, Touch Screen, 4x4.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4GJXAG6LW232765.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
4x4
Touch Screen
Trail Rated
