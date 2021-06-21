2020 Kia Sorento

Listing ID: 7561891

7561891 Stock #: NK141554A

NK141554A VIN: 5XYPKDA58LG639817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster WIRELESS CHARGING Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 10 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Premium leather seat trim Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera left Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy Axle Ratio: 3.510 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence Telematics System Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.