Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

0 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

SX - Sunroof - Navigation - Cooled Seats - $261 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

SX - Sunroof - Navigation - Cooled Seats - $261 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7561891
  • Stock #: NK141554A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA58LG639817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!

Compare at $44288 - Our Price is just $42998!

Built to be a quiet and comfortable performer, this Kia Sorento is the perfect combination of on and off road capabilities, and a supple, solid driving experience. This 2020 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.It's snow white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sorento's trim level is SX. This SX adds some of the best luxury and technology features around with air cooled front seats, navigation, heated second row seats, premium Harman Kardon speaker system, and directionally adaptive LED lighting. Other premium features include a sunroof, leather seating, memory driver seat, smart power liftgate, UVO smartphone connectivity, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, leather steering wheel and shifter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual zone automatic climate control, 110V household style outlet, power folding side mirrors with turn signals, remote keyless entry, obstacle detection, aluminum wheels, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $54169 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
WIRELESS CHARGING
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Premium leather seat trim
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera left
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy
Axle Ratio: 3.510
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence Telematics System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2014 RAM 3500 SLT -...
 153,900 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,169 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 167,843 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory