2020 Kia Telluride
SX Limited w/Nappa
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8992177
- Stock #: B1788
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC0LG021788
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads-up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Lighting, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive C Full of features you expect from an SUV twice as expensive, this 3 row Telluride is ready to change the game. This 2020 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this all new 2020 Kia Telluride.This SUV has 114,811 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Telluride's trim level is SX Limited w/Nappa. Stepping up to this SX Limited trim gives you heads-up display, air cooled seats and a self leveling rear suspension. This Telluride also comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium Nappa leather seats which are heated and cooled, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
