$38,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S - Navigation - $153.51 /Wk
2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S - Navigation - $153.51 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,194 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Aluminum Wheels!
This Range Rover Evoque, with its perfected styling, set the default design that most if not all vehicles within the Land Rover/Range Rover line-up were built and crafted by. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Range Rover Evoque is the first luxury compact SUV by Land Rover, and it has been a thorough success ever since its debut. With such a strikingdesign, a beautifully crafted interior and the more recent added amazing off road capabilities, make this Evoque truly one of the best choices for a new luxury compact SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 45,194 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 246HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Range Rover Evoque's trim level is P250 S. This Range Rover Evoque gives you a luxurious crossover with a look like no other. The S trim includes navigation, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, grained leather seat trim, emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161