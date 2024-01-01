Menu
Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
11,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJHARDZ0L5014871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9714
  • Mileage 11,849 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY


Discover unparalleled elegance and performance with the 2020 Lexus NX 300. This sophisticated SUV combines cutting-edge technology, luxurious comfort, and exceptional driving dynamics, making every journey extraordinary.


Key Features:


Powerful Performance: Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine delivering 235 horsepower, the NX 300 provides a dynamic and responsive driving experience.


Advanced Safety: Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 comes standard, including features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.


Modern Design: The NX 300 boasts a sleek, aerodynamic design with bold lines and a distinctive Lexus spindle grille, exuding style and sophistication.


Luxurious Interior: Step inside to find premium materials, comfortable seating, and cutting-edge technology, including a 10.3-inch high-resolution display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.


Versatile Space: With ample cargo space and flexible seating configurations, the NX 300 adapts to your lifestyle, offering convenience and versatility.


Why Choose the 2020 Lexus NX 300?


Unmatched Reliability: Renowned for its durability and long-term reliability, Lexus ensures that your investment stands the test of time.


Exceptional Craftsmanship: Every detail of the NX 300 is meticulously crafted to provide a luxurious and refined driving experience.


Innovative Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

