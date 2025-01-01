$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus RX
450h AWD - Low Mileage
2020 Lexus RX
450h AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Explore the world in our Lexus RX, a luxury SUV like no other. This 2020 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, this 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This low mileage SUV has just 33,426 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RX's trim level is 450h AWD. This RX 450H is equipped with a power moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, 8 inch display, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting with fog lamps making the exterior really work for you.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
