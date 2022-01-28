$73,888+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2020 Lexus RX
450h F SPORT 3 AWD Hybrid, F-Sport 3 Full Load, L
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$73,888
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Local, No Accidents, One Owner, Heads-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moon Roof, Heated and Cooled Seats, F-Sport 3 Red Leather Interior, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Panoramic View Mo We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $75995 - is just $73888! We are proud to present to you the Sexiest and most feature-loaded 2020 Lexus RX450 Hybrid in BC! This Lexus SUV has all of the bells and whistles you can find in this model, and it is in brand-new showroom condition! Local, No Accidents Options/Features Include: - Legendary Fuel Efficienct Lexus Hybrid Engine - Heads-Up Display - Premium Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Panoramic Moon Roof - Heated and Cooled Seats - Heated Rear Leather Seats - Upgraded F-Sport Red Soft-Leather Interior - 12.3-inch Touch Screen Navigation System - F-Sport Exclusive Digital Dash - Additional 8-inch Touch Screen - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Blind Spot Monitor - Lane Keep Assist - Panoramic View Monitor - Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor - 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System - Wireless Phone Charger - Lexus Safety System +2.0: -Pre-Collision System with Bicycle and Pedestrian Detection (low light) - Automatic High Beam - Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full Speed), - Lane Tracing Assist - 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel - 20-inch F SPORT Alloy Wheels with All-Seasons Rain, Mud, and Snow Tires + Much Much More! Explore the world in our Lexus RX, a luxury SUV like no other. This 2020 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, this 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This low mileage SUV has just 14,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our RX's trim level is 450h AWD. This RX 450H is equipped with a power moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, 8 inch display, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting with fog lamps making the exterior really work for you. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $460.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
