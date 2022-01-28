2020 Lexus RX

$73,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 3 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8164690

8164690 Stock #: BA8105

BA8105 VIN: 2T2YGMDA1LC048105

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BA8105

Mileage 14,318 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.