2020 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
8,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8416935
- Stock #: GV066523A
- VIN: JM3KFBCM9L0814807
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,022 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda CX-5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 8,022 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features includes a LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Active Brake Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.624 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Radar Cruise Control
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Synthetic Leather Seats
Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Remote Ke
