2020 Mazda CX-5

22,878 KM

Details

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

22,878KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8634668
  • Stock #: BI9969
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4L0799969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour External Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,878 KM

