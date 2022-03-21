2020 Mazda CX-5

$40,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 8 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8729180

8729180 Stock #: AH9372

AH9372 VIN: JM3KFBDMXL0794548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry woodgrain trim Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.624 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Wheels: 19" Alloy Silver Metallic Finish Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 10 Speakers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Active Driver Assistance Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.