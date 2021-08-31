2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750254

7750254 Stock #: GV073024A

GV073024A VIN: JM1BPBMM6L1148682

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV073024A

Mileage 19,577 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Trip Computer Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.