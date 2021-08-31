Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

19,577 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport - Low Mileage

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7750254
  • Stock #: GV073024A
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM6L1148682

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GV073024A
  • Mileage 19,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Innovative performance isn't just about power it's about an engaging, responsive drive that connects you to the road. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 19,577 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings)
Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
