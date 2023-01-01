$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
87,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10351728
- Stock #: AB1768
- VIN: JM1GL1VM7L1522064
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,050 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Mazda6 is more than a luxury sedan, it was engineered to be the ultimate driving experience. This 2020 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2020 Mazda6 was specially crafted to give drivers an exhilarating driving experience while making a bold statement. Thanks to its Skyactiv engine technology, on-road handling and feature rich interior, this amazing sedan provides an unforgettable ride. Filled with premium options, its cabin provides a comfortable and luxurious feel down to the smallest of details. This sedan has 87,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda6's trim level is GS-L. This GS-L really takes it up a notch with a power moonroof, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and auto high beam assist. The list of premium features continues with heated seats, a proximity keyless entry system, advanced cruise with stop and go, smart city brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring, an 8 inch color touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional impressive features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting with automatic headlights and high beam assist, plus it even comes with automatic dual zone climate control to keep all passengers comfortable on every trip. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect
