Local, One Owner, No Accidents, AMG Night Package, Black-on-Black AMG Nappa Interior with Red Seat Accents, Burmester 360 Surround Sound System, 360 Camera, Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Panoramic Moon Roof, 20-inch AMG Aero Rims, AMG Drive Pack We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $91888 - is just $89888! Local, One Owner, No Accidents! Options/Features Include: - AMG Night Package - Black-on-Black AMG Nappa Interior with Red Seat Accents - Burmester 360 Surround Sound System - 360 Camera - Navigation - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - Panoramic Moon Roof - AMG Drive Package - Intelligent Drive Package - Premium Package - 20-inch AMG Aero Rims The new 2020 E-class offers some technology never before seen in any other production car. This 2020 Mercedes Benz E-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The most advanced E-class ever, the 2020 E-class is about to forever change how people interact with their vehicles. Revolutionary technology lets your E-class gather data from other cars, the internet, and the world around it faster than you can realize you need it. If you need a car that has it all, then you need the E-class.This low mileage sedan has just 19,578 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our E-Class's trim level is AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Sedan. The most affordable in the E-class AMG offerings, this E 53 is anything but a disappointment. A turbocharged engine with an EQ boost integrated starter/generator, AMG enhanced transmission and 4MATIC all wheel-drive, an AMG exhaust system, an AMG dynamic drive mode selector, 4 wheel independent suspension with AMG ride control, dynamic cornering assistance, and AMG sport brakes give you real street cred and you get some AMG styling to set you apart, too. With luxury to match its performance, this E 53 comes equipped with Leather seats, leather heated steering wheel, heated power front seats with memory, power folding side mirrors, brake hold feature, dual zone automatic climate control, wood grain trim, a sunroof, power folding side mirrors, AMG instrumentation with a racetimer, 64 color ambient LED lighting, and a 12.3 inch infotainment display with navigation, Mercedes Benz Concierge virtual assistance, wireless device charging, Bluetooth streaming and hands free control, Linguatronic voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM and HD radio, 2 USB ports, steering wheel audio control, and an SD card reader. For safety this awesome sedan comes with Car-to-X communication that allows your car to talk to other E-Class vehicles on the road to assess danger with crowd sourced data, LED lighting, rain sensing wipers, adaptive braking, PRE-SAFE technology that prepares the cabin for impending collisions and emits a sound proven to reduce ear damage, and active assistance for braking, attention, crosswind correction, blind spots, traffic sign recognition, and parking. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $557.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
