2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

26,722 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,722KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9613327
  Stock #: B2659
  VIN: W1KZF6JB5LA822659

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # B2659
  Mileage 26,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Wood Grain Trim, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay! The new 2020 E-class offers some technology never before seen in any other production car. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The most advanced E-class ever, the 2020 E-class is about to forever change how people interact with their vehicles. Revolutionary technology lets your E-class gather data from other cars, the internet, and the world around it faster than you can realize you need it. If you need a car that has it all, then you need the E-class.This low mileage sedan has just 26,722 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our E-Class's trim level is E 450 4MATIC Sedan. Stepping up this E450 gets you a bigger biturbo V6 engine, 4MATIC all wheel-drive, a dynamic drive mode selector, 4 wheel independent suspension with selective damping, dynamic cornering assistance, and sport brakes. You get some AMG styling to set you apart, too. The interior is equally impressive with leather upholstery,heated power front seats with memory, power folding side mirrors, brake hold feature, dual zone automatic climate control, wood grain trim, and a 12.3 inch infotainment display with navigation, Mercedes Benz Concierge virtual assistance, Bluetooth streaming and hands free control, Linguatronic voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM and HD radio, 2 USB ports, steering wheel audio control, and an SD card reader. The levels of safety in this vehicle are amazing as well: Car-to-X communication that allows your car to talk to other E-Class vehicles on the road to assess danger with crowd sourced data, LED lighting, rain sensing wipers, adaptive braking, PRE-SAFE technology that prepares the cabin for impending collisions and emits a sound proven to reduce ear damage, and active assistance for braking, attention, crosswind correction, blind spots, traffic sign recognition, and parking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wood Grain Trim, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Crosswind Correction. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

604381XXXX

6043811161

