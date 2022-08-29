$69,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC - One owner - $437 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9092890
- Stock #: B4830
- VIN: 4JGFB4KB7LA074830
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4830
- Mileage 24,781 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local, Low Mileage! High MSRP, One Owner, Fully Loaded 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4Matic! Clean History - No Accidents! One Owner Local Low KM! Options/Features: - Premium Package - Premium Plus Package - Technology Package - AMG Appearance Package - Panoramic Moonroof - Navigation System - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Seats - Cooled Seats - 360 Camera with 360 Sensors - Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist - Push Button Autonomous Trunk Lid + much, much more! The GLE has always been a top-rated, award winning SUV, and a fresh redesign with more features and capability has only made it better. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes Benz GLE has always been a gold standard. With a total redesign for 2020, it comes as no surprise that this luxury SUV easily tops the market. With amazing standard features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this all new 2020 GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. All the bells and whistles that came with the new redesign are backed up by a true, trail-ready SUV demeanor coupled with an amazing on-road dynamic. If luxury or capability alone is unsatisfying, come get both in the all new 2020 GLE.This low mileage SUV has just 24,781 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our GLE's trim level is 350 4MATIC. This all new GLE 350 4MATIC comes with a sunroof, power liftgate, heated seats, WiFi, heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, remote keyless entry, and chrome and leatherette interior trim for comfort and convenience along with amazing tech like navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activation, 12.3 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, pre and post collision system, blind spot assist, and USB and aux inputs. Other awesome features include driver selectable modes, big and stylish aluminum wheels, black bodyside and wheel well trim, chrome window trim, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and auto folding, rain detecting wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $436.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.