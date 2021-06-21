Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

4,300 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

CARGO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

CARGO

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

  1. 1629588110
  2. 1629588110
  3. 1629588110
  4. 1629588110
  5. 1629588109
  6. 1629588109
  7. 1629588109
  8. 1629588107
  9. 1629588109
  10. 1629588108
  11. 1629588109
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528029
  • Stock #: A2823
  • VIN: W1Y4EBHY4LP259848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,300 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

BACK UP CAMERA
HIGH ROOF
DIESEL
CARGO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 4,300 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 To...
 158,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Trades...
 26,000 KM
$76,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Call Dealer

604-756-XXXX

(click to show)

604-756-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory