Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Armada

1,976 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Armada

2020 Nissan Armada

SUV - $414 B/W - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Armada

SUV - $414 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

  1. 6505761
  2. 6505761
  3. 6505761
  4. 6505761
  5. 6505761
  6. 6505761
  7. 6505761
  8. 6505761
  9. 6505761
  10. 6505761
  11. 6505761
  12. 6505761
  13. 6505761
  14. 6505761
  15. 6505761
  16. 6505761
  17. 6505761
  18. 6505761
  19. 6505761
  20. 6505761
  21. 6505761
  22. 6505761
  23. 6505761
  24. 6505761
  25. 6505761
  26. 6505761
  27. 6505761
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,976KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505761
  • Stock #: M517318A
  • VIN: JN8AY2NE5L9780675

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M517318A
  • Mileage 1,976 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This 2020 Nissan Armada scores high on multiple points with its powerful and highly refined drive-train and its utterly comfortable and luxurious cabin. Is there anything more you would look for in a premium luxury SUV? This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

As the brand's flagship model, this 2020 Nissan Armada with its 8 passenger capacity and excellent off and on road manners is arguably one of the best new SUV's on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all 8 passengers comfortable and content as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.This low mileage SUV has just 1,976 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $413.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Front fog lamps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
2.937 Axle Ratio
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Real-Time Traffic Display
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Distance Pacing
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Right Side Camera
Streaming Audio
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Left Side Camera
Engine: 5.6L V8
GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
1583# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2010 Ford Ranger RAN...
 88,488 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 230,930 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory