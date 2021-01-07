2020 Nissan Armada

Vehicle Features

Exterior Running Boards Front fog lamps Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Front Camera 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only 2.937 Axle Ratio Full Carpet Floor Covering Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Real-Time Traffic Display Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Distance Pacing Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Right Side Camera Streaming Audio Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Tires: P275/60R20 AS Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Left Side Camera Engine: 5.6L V8 GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs) Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) 1583# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather Gear Shifter Material

