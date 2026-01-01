$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE9720
- Mileage 34,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is for sale today in Abbotsford.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort.
This low mileage SUV has just 34,917 km. It's nice in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $499 GPS Lot Pack. VSA Security Fee of $10 is applicable as we are a Certified VSA Dealer (#40190). These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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6043811161