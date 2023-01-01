$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Maxima
SR - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $173.60 /Wk
72,365KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090518
- Stock #: AG1180
- VIN: 1N4AA6EV0LC368423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,365 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Experience what the future holds in this technology-loaded, uber-luxurious Nissan Maxima. This 2020 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With sufficient comfort to please a luxury buyer, enough athleticism to keep an enthusiast driver engaged, and ample gadgetry to appeal to tech connoisseurs, the 2020 Nissan Maxima is a well-rounded full-size sedan. Its sporty, aggressive lines add visual punch and invite attention. Compared with the competition, the Maxima offers the most balanced mix of style, luxury, and sport.This sedan has 72,365 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maxima's trim level is SR. This Maxima SR adds quilted leather seats, climate controlled front seats, intelligent lane intervention and departure warning, traffic sign recognition, front and rear automatic braking with pedestrian detection, automatic highbeams, paddle shifters, active ride control, intelligent trace control and engine braking, sport tuned suspension, fog lights, spoiler, and aluminum sport pedals. This Maxima is also equipped with a dual panel power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, intelligent cruise control and driver alertness monitoring, blind spot monitoring, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, front and rear sonar, remote start and keyless entry, remote window operation, NissanConnect with Navigation, 8 inch touchscreen, linked 7 inch display for Advanced Drive-Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bose premium sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $173.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Traffic sign recognition
