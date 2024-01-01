$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
S - SiriusXM - Bluetooth
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
S - SiriusXM - Bluetooth
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,261KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DR2AM0LC613433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,261 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This low mileage SUV has just 40,261 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. This amazing SUV is loaded with awesome technology like an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/CD audio to stay connected on the drive. The technology keeps going with Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies on the interior while 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and automatic emergency braking provide style and safety everywhere else. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This low mileage SUV has just 40,261 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. This amazing SUV is loaded with awesome technology like an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/CD audio to stay connected on the drive. The technology keeps going with Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies on the interior while 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and automatic emergency braking provide style and safety everywhere else. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum - Premium Audio 13,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats 48 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano S - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lights 173,833 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Nissan Pathfinder