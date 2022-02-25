2020 Nissan Qashqai

Listing ID: 8294424

8294424 Stock #: AB1512

AB1512 VIN: JN1BJ1CW8LW370676

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1512

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety NissanConnect Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.